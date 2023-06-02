Insider Selling: Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Insider Sells 32,400 Shares of Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) insider Christopher Clark sold 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total transaction of $14,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 552,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,369.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Christopher Clark sold 50,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total value of $23,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Christopher Clark sold 25,151 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total value of $11,569.46.

On Monday, May 15th, Christopher Clark sold 10,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $4,700.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Christopher Clark sold 50,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $17,000.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Christopher Clark sold 50,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $18,000.00.

Grove Collaborative Stock Up 6.3 %

GROV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. 2,103,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,106. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Grove Collaborative shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 6th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 6th.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grove Collaborative had a negative net margin of 17.65% and a negative return on equity of 423.09%. The company had revenue of $74.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.80 million.

Institutional Trading of Grove Collaborative

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grove Collaborative in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its holdings in shares of Grove Collaborative by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 29,401 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Grove Collaborative in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

