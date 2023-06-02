Insider Selling: Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) SVP Sells $92,552.40 in Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $92,552.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,744.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Robert Fiordalice also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Robert Fiordalice sold 768 shares of Onto Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $74,649.60.
- On Monday, May 15th, Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of Onto Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $62,317.35.
Onto Innovation Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $106.74 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $112.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.60 and its 200-day moving average is $82.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 265,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,298,000 after acquiring an additional 41,503 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 171,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.
About Onto Innovation
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
