Insider Selling: Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) SVP Sells $92,552.40 in Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $92,552.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,744.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Fiordalice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

On Wednesday, May 17th, Robert Fiordalice sold 768 shares of Onto Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $74,649.60.

On Monday, May 15th, Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of Onto Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $62,317.35.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $106.74 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $112.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.60 and its 200-day moving average is $82.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 265,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,298,000 after acquiring an additional 41,503 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 171,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.