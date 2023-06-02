Insider Selling: Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) EVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) EVP Melissa Leneis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.21, for a total value of $95,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,332.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Melissa Leneis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Melissa Leneis sold 702 shares of Quaker Chemical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.55, for a total value of $141,488.10.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of KWR traded up $8.76 on Friday, reaching $202.00. 135,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,057. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.53 and a beta of 1.43. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $129.06 and a 12 month high of $216.45.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.54. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $500.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently -483.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 65.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 327.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 17.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KWR. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Quaker Chemical from $203.00 to $227.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

