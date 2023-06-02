Insider Selling: Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Sells $1,110,120.00 in Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $1,110,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,101,339.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

On Wednesday, April 26th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,156,000.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total transaction of $862,760.00.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SWAV opened at $281.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.85 and its 200-day moving average is $227.42. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.45 and a 12 month high of $320.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,400,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,596,000 after buying an additional 86,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,531,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,946,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,428,000 after purchasing an additional 382,374 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,185,000 after purchasing an additional 467,237 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.78.

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.