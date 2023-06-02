Insperity (NYSE:NSP) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Robert W. Baird

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

NSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Insperity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $112.98 on Tuesday. Insperity has a 52 week low of $87.74 and a 52 week high of $131.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Insperity’s payout ratio is 39.32%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $780,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $780,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $104,260.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,301,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,301 shares of company stock worth $2,878,438 in the last 90 days. 5.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

Further Reading

