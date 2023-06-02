Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Scott Fitzgerald Sells 4,000 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $166,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,238.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intapp alerts:

On Wednesday, May 10th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 18,736 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $847,429.28.

On Monday, May 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $164,360.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 11,070 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $498,703.50.

On Friday, March 31st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 26,816 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,208,865.28.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 7,530 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $340,356.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $172,720.00.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of INTA traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,942. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 0.62. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Intapp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Intapp by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.