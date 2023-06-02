Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $365.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s current price.
ISRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.25.
Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance
Shares of ISRG opened at $310.54 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $317.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.39. The firm has a market cap of $108.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.85, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.31.
Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical
In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total transaction of $2,884,590.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $98,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,023 shares of company stock worth $17,967,137. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Intuitive Surgical
Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.
