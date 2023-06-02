Investors Buy Large Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 30,205 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,663% compared to the average volume of 1,713 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 15th.
Forte Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of FBRX stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.66. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBRX. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,461,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Forte Biosciences by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 227,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 186,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of dermatology products and services. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis.
