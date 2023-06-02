Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 52,152 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 141% compared to the average daily volume of 21,668 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,750 shares of company stock worth $1,944,688. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $1,008,286,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $588,789,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158,943 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 4,851.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 11,443.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134,518 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Schlumberger Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

NYSE SLB traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,409,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,732,745. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.15. The firm has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

