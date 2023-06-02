iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.34.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQ. Bank of America raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.70 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.70 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

iQIYI Price Performance

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -209.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

iQIYI Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

