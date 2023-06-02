iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Increased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1,787.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,768 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $651,913,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,015 shares during the period. Finally, Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,847,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $429.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,514,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,128. The company has a 50-day moving average of $413.11 and a 200-day moving average of $403.54. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.03. The firm has a market cap of $319.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

