JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Stock Price Up 9.5%

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.40. Approximately 249,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 518,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JELD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.04.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, SVP John Krause sold 3,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $54,392.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,218.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Craven sold 3,852 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $55,931.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,431.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Krause sold 3,844 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $54,392.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,218.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,795 shares of company stock valued at $603,465 in the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 28.8% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 30.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 29,789 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 18.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 39,281 shares during the period. Finally, Soapstone Management L.P. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 42.9% during the first quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.