JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $576.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $625.00 to $576.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Humana from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $599.72.

Humana Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $515.15 on Tuesday. Humana has a 12-month low of $418.70 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $513.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Humana by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

See Also

