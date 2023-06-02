JTC (LON:JTC) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Rating) shares rose 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 727 ($8.98) and last traded at GBX 727 ($8.98). Approximately 128,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 245,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 700.50 ($8.66).

JTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($10.63) target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of JTC from GBX 820 ($10.13) to GBX 760 ($9.39) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($10.87) price objective on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 741.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 741.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,029.17 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from JTC’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a yield of 0.91%. JTC’s payout ratio is presently 4,166.67%.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

