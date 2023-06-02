Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Kikkoman Stock Performance

KIKOF stock opened at $59.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.31. Kikkoman has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $59.20.

About Kikkoman

Kikkoman Corp. is a holding company which engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Foods-Manufacturing and Sales, Domestic Others, Overseas Foods-Manufacturing and Sales, and Overseas Foods-Wholesale. The Domestic Foods-Manufacturing and Sales segment manufactures and sells soy sauce, beverages, and alcoholic beverages.

