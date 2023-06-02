Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06, Zacks reports. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $309.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Lands’ End Stock Up 8.9 %

NASDAQ:LE traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 415,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $293.44 million, a PE ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 2.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 16.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 9.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Lands’ End

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C.

