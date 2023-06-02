Leoni (ETR:LEO) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO – Get Rating) traded up 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as €0.30 ($0.32) and last traded at €0.29 ($0.31). 100,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 187,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.27 ($0.29).

The firm has a market cap of $9.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 869.74, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €3.38.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

