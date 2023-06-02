Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Director Ann E. Berman Sells 474 Shares

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $26,686.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,339.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Loews Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:L traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.02. 735,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,348. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.27%.

Loews Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loews

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Loews by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Loews by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Loews by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.