LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.39

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.39 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.68 ($0.03), with a volume of 22182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

LoopUp Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steve Flavell sold 256,244 shares of LoopUp Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £7,687.32 ($9,499.90). 59.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LoopUp Group

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, North America, and internationally. The company offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events calls services.

Featured Articles

