Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$10.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.78.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$9.63 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.24 and a one year high of C$11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.14. The company has a market cap of C$7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.71.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

About Lundin Mining

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

