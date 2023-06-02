Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 70,581 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the previous session’s volume of 22,849 shares.The stock last traded at $11.39 and had previously closed at $11.40.

MGIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 193.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 50,712 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 557.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 27,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

