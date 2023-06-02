Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ MLVF opened at $15.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.66. Malvern Bancorp has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $18.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 28,050.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

