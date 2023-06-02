Markel (NYSE:MKL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.
Markel Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,332.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Markel has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,458.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,327.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1,323.29.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 11.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the first quarter worth approximately $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Markel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 4.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
