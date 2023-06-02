Metars Genesis Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $87.19 Million (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Metars Genesis token can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00005109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metars Genesis has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Metars Genesis has a market capitalization of $87.19 million and approximately $107,534.18 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Metars Genesis

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.38621914 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $107,710.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metars Genesis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metars Genesis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

