Michael E. Longo Acquires 7,500 Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBBGet Rating) CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $271,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,717.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $36.61. The company had a trading volume of 557,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,378. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $466.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.45.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.24). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $455.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 138.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Williams Trading lowered shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

