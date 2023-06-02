Michael E. Longo Acquires 7,500 Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $271,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,717.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hibbett Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $36.61. The company had a trading volume of 557,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,378. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $466.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.45.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.24). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $455.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 138.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Williams Trading lowered shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Further Reading

