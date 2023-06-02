Mina Achieves Market Capitalization of $494.39 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001998 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $494.39 million and approximately $6.42 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,038,586,493 coins and its circulating supply is 910,711,350 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,038,428,092.8400393 with 910,413,706.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.53944563 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $7,474,570.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

