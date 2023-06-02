Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.03

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.03 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 2117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 billion.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

