Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Trading Up 10.9%

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) shares were up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.16 and last traded at $30.09. Approximately 495,090 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 433,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MOD shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 12.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06.

Insider Activity

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $618.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.