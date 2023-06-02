Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MBRX. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Down 9.7 %

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $0.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of growing a pipeline including phase 2 clinical programs for hard-to-treat cancers and viruses. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

