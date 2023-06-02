Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCRI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $65.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.30. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $1,097,540.22. Following the sale, the president now owns 192,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 19,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,073 in the last 90 days. 24.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,138,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 414,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after buying an additional 70,424 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

