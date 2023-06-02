MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) rose 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.12 and last traded at $14.04. Approximately 15,122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 29,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

MonotaRO Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47.

MonotaRO Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in sales of indirect materials for factories for businesses. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

