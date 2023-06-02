Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Sells $633,100.00 in Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Moody's Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $326.99. The stock had a trading volume of 914,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,090. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.58. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Moody's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,974,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,160,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,027,280,000 after buying an additional 210,068 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,268,000 after buying an additional 1,157,192 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

