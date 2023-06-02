Moore Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 132,364 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 132,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.34. 6,003,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,288,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.54. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

