Moore Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Moore Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 157,584 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AJRD stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.26. 1,231,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,830. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $56.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

