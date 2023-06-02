Moore Capital Management LP Has $3.67 Million Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 162.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,627 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 770.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

PG&E Stock Performance

PCG traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,284,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,241,914. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.08. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $17.68.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

