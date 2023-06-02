Morpheus.Network Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $67.98 Million (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Morpheus.Network has a market cap of $67.98 million and $417,465.62 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus.Network token can currently be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00005302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Profile

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is news.morpheus.network. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network.

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 1.45985709 USD and is down -5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $512,259.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

