Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Shares Up 0.6%

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.51. 3,470 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 1,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MLLGF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. engages in the provision of trucking and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Logistics and Warehousing, Specialized and Industrial Services, and U.S. and International Logistics. The LTL segment provides services in tracking, bar coding, pickup, handling and delivery of small packages, parcels, and pallets of all types of freight.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.