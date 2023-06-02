NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) PT Raised to $127.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.25.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $85.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $108.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 36.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth approximately $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in NetEase in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

