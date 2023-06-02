Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Shares Down 0.5%

Noront Resources Ltd. (CVE:NOT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 68,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 512,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.
Noront Resources Stock Down 0.5 %
The stock has a market cap of C$612.18 million and a PE ratio of -7.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.09.
Noront Resources Company Profile
Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, zinc, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, and silver. The company's flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.
Featured Articles
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Noront Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noront Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.