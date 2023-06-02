Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 15.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 139,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 40,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Nova Leap Health Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23.

Get Nova Leap Health alerts:

Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.21 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nova Leap Health Corp. will post 0.0380518 EPS for the current year.

Nova Leap Health Company Profile

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders by nursing staff.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Leap Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Leap Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.