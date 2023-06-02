O-I Glass Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,354 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,039% compared to the average volume of 75 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OI opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $23.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in O-I Glass by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in O-I Glass by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in O-I Glass by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 52,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 1.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.