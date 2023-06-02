Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Old Republic International in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $24.28 on Monday. Old Republic International has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

