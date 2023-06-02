OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Trading 10% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $259,711.91 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

