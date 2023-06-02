OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.00

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.00 and last traded at $63.73, with a volume of 7115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.07.

OMRON Stock Up 4.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Get OMRON alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OMRON

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in OMRON by 37.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OMRON in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OMRON by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,022,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OMRON

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.