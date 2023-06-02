Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Oxford BioDynamics Price Performance

Shares of LON OBD opened at GBX 14.30 ($0.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.98 million, a PE ratio of -199.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 17.07. Oxford BioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.98 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 22.75 ($0.28).

Get Oxford BioDynamics alerts:

Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures for use in medical testing kits, disease prediction, diagnosis, and treatment.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.