Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Oxford BioDynamics Price Performance
Shares of LON OBD opened at GBX 14.30 ($0.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.98 million, a PE ratio of -199.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 17.07. Oxford BioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.98 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 22.75 ($0.28).
Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile
Read More
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.