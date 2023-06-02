Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Director Sells $148,247.82 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45.
Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.6 %
Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $216.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 344.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $219.50.
Several brokerages have commented on PANW. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.19.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
