Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) – Equities research analysts at Edison Inv. Res reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Pan American Silver in a report issued on Monday, May 29th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

PAAS stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $24.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 2.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Pan American Silver by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.94%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

