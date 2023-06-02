Pax Dollar (USDP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.85 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $17.85 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003668 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000734 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00008217 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,016,552,716 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

