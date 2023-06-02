Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.69.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $30,306.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,148.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $30,306.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,148.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $66,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,847.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Paycor HCM by 105,741.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370,507 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,558,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,408,000 after acquiring an additional 205,730 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 992,074 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,596,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,898,000 after purchasing an additional 72,029 shares during the period. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -43.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $34.95.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

