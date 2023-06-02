PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Raised to $110.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Nomura from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PDD. Benchmark lowered their price target on PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on PDD from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.64.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $69.09 on Monday. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.68.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PDD will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in PDD by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 560,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,530,000 after buying an additional 115,258 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in PDD by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 221,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,067,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,001,000 after purchasing an additional 107,343 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of PDD by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 909,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in PDD by 24.4% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

